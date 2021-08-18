R. Kelly Trial Live Updates: If convicted in a federal trial, the singer faces decades in prison.

R. Kelly’s federal trial starts on Wednesday, with the R&B artist facing charges of racketeering, kidnapping, and forced labor, as well as eight counts of breaking the Mann Act, which prohibits moving persons across state lines for prostitution.

Kelly has pled not guilty to all accusations leveled against her. Some of R. Kelly’s female accusers are set to testify, including two women who appeared in the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

In Brooklyn, New York, the opening statements are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. (EDT).

Kelly is facing his first criminal trial after being acquitted of child pornography allegations in 2008. Kelly has been accused of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse by several women and girls over the years, culminating in his arrest in 2019.

Following a screening by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, a jury of seven men and five women was chosen and sworn in last week.

