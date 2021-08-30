R. Kelly is accused of sexual assault by a man who summons a naked woman to give them both oral sex.

The Associated Press reports that a man testified in R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial in New York City on Monday, alleging that Kelly had called a naked girl to give the witness and Kelly oral sex.

Kelly had taken advantage of him, according to the witness, after enticing him to the singer’s Chicago-area home in 2007 with false promises of assistance with his music career. Kelly allegedly sexually exploited the alleged victim as a high school student, according to the alleged victim.

The man told the jury about one occasion in which Kelly “snapped his fingers three times” to call a naked girl from beneath a boxing ring for oral sex with them both.

After the event, he continued to visit Kelly because “I genuinely wanted to make it in the music industry,” he stated.

The guy took the witness stand in federal court in Brooklyn without revealing his true name after several days of testimony from women who claimed Kelly groomed and sexually abused them.

Kelly allegedly asked the accused victim, who was 17 at the time, “what I was willing to do for music,” according to the witness. “I’ll carry your bags,” he said. I’ll be happy to help you with everything you require.”

“No, that isn’t it. Kelly replied, “That’s not it,” before asking if he had ever dreamed about having sex with males. Kelly then “crawled down on his knees and started to give me oral sex,” despite the fact that “I wasn’t into it,” he said.

“He told me to keep [it]between him and me,” he added thereafter.

During a 30-year career highlighted by his 1996 blockbuster hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” Kelly, 54, has frequently refuted allegations that he preyed on victims. His lawyers have painted his accusers as liars who lie about their ties with him.

A woman testified earlier Monday that Kelly sexually attacked her when she was 17 years old after a performance in Miami in 1994. After the event, Kelly’s friends allegedly escorted her and a buddy to his dressing area, where he allegedly pulled down her shorts and forced her to have unprotected intercourse, according to the witness.

"I was completely taken aback," she added. "I had no idea.