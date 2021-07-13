Quotes To Value The ‘Gentle Creature’ On Cow Appreciation Day 2021

Cow Appreciation Day, as the name implies, is observed every year on July 13 in the United States to raise awareness of the animal and its usefulness in our daily life.

Chick-Fil-A began commemorating the day in 2004 in honor of Heff R. Jones and his satirical 1994 billboard ad “EAT MOR CHIKIN,” in which he encouraged people to prefer chicken over cow in order to reduce the consumption of cattle.

Dairy cows are bred to produce milk and other dairy products. Cow dung is also utilized as fuel in several places, such as India. They are also necessary for farming and, in some nations, aid in the transfer of products.

On this day, a number of people across the United States dress up like cows in order to receive free meals at Chick-Fil-A restaurants. However, due to safety concerns relating to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event has been postponed until further notice.

However, there are alternative ways to commemorate the occasion this year. One can learn more about cows by visiting a cattle farm or speaking with local dairy farmers.

Here are a couple cow quotes for this occasion.

