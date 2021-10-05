Quotes To Inspire You To Be Kind To Others On National Be Nice Day

Every year on Oct. 5, National Be Nice Day is commemorated to encourage acts of kindness among people and to emphasize how doing good deeds can help build a better society.

Although being nice to people should not be limited to one day, commemorating this unique occasion is a wonderful opportunity to remind one other that even small acts of kindness may make a big difference in someone’s life.

In today’s fast-paced society, simple values like kindness, compassion, and concern for others are sometimes overlooked. This day can be commemorated by performing modest acts of kindness that don’t take much work or time. Simple acts of kindness, such as paying a compliment, opening the door for someone else, or simply giving someone in a hurry a turn in line, can motivate people to pay it forward and brighten someone else’s day.

Here are some inspirational quotes to help you be more kind to others: