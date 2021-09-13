Quotes to Help You Stay Constructive on Positive Thinking Day 2021.

Every year on September 13, we commemorate Positive Thinking Day, which reminds us to put all bad thoughts aside and focus on the positive aspects of life.

Although it is not simple to overcome negative ideas, there are a number of strategies that can assist us. This includes catching and reframing our thoughts as well as writing them down on paper. Reading motivational quotations and novels can also help us maintain our optimistic attitude.

Positive thinking has a number of advantages, including lowering depression and reducing stress and the risk of heart disease. So, on this particular day, put negative ideas out of your mind and focus on the positive. Here are a few quotes to assist us in this endeavor.

“Rather than fretting about what you can’t change, focus your energy on what you can.” The Light in the Heart, by Roy T. Bennett

“The positive thinker sees the unseen, feels the unseen, and accomplishes the seemingly impossible.” – Churchill, Winston

3) “Remember to keep my word positive. My actions are shaped by my words. Maintain a cheerful attitude in my actions. My habits are formed by my actions. Maintain an optimistic mindset throughout my life. My values are formed by my habits. Maintain a positive outlook on life. My destiny is determined by my values.” Mahatma Gandhi was a Mahatma Gandhi who was a Mahatma

“If you keep an optimistic attitude and always try your hardest, you will eventually conquer your immediate troubles and find yourself ready for bigger challenges.” Pat Riley is a writer.

“We must build a positive vision here in order to carry out positive action.” – His Holiness the Dalai Lama

“If we simply stay positive, things seem to sort themselves out.” Lou Holtz (Lou Holtz)

“The most common method for people to relinquish their power is to believe they lack it.” Alice Walker is an author.

“The greatest revelation of all time is that changing one’s attitude can transform one’s future.” Oprah Winfrey (Oprah Winfrey Network)

“The only one who has control over their thoughts is themselves. Make sure to feed your positive thoughts while weeding out your negative ones! Catherine Pulsifer is a writer who lives in the United States.

“The more happy thoughts you have, the better you feel, which leads to more positive thoughts, which leads to even greater feelings.” – Mind Power, James Borg