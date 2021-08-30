Quotes to Help You Cope With Loss on National Grief Awareness Day

On Aug. 30, National Grief Awareness Day is held to help people who are grieving cope with their loss and to raise social awareness of grief.

Angie Cartwright started the day in 2014 to educate the public about grieving and encourage open dialogue about loss and mourning. Cartwright founded the day after grieving the loss of her sister, husband, and mother during the course of her life.

It is crucial not to pass judgment on someone who is grieving since the time it takes for each individual to recover from a loss is varied and each person seeks closure in various ways. According to Cartwright, “healing can only occur when grief is not ridiculed, rushed, or tabooed.”

On this National Grief Awareness Day, you can help someone who is grieving by spending time with them and listening to their emotions.

If you’re going through a difficult time, try to reach out to a buddy with whom you can share your feelings. It’s also crucial to recognize that sorrow is a natural emotion, and there’s no shame in getting help if the suffering becomes too much to handle.

Here are some grieving quotes to assist you comprehend the situation and cope with the loss:

1.”Tears have a holiness to them. They are not a sign of weakness, but rather of strength. They have more eloquence than a thousand tongues combined. They are the bearers of unfathomable anguish, heartfelt repentance, and indescribable love.” – Irving, Washington

2.”By multiplying our joy and dividing our pain, friendship increases happiness and alleviates misery.”

Cicero, Marcus Tullius

3.”Imagination, I feel, is more powerful than information. That legend has more clout than history. That the power of dreams outweighs the strength of facts. Hope always wins out over experience. That the only way to get over grief is to laugh. And I believe that love has the power to overcome death.” Robert Fulghum (Robert Fulghum, Robert Fulghum, Robert Fulghum, Robert

4.”Grief begins to become self-indulgent, and it serves no one and is hurtful. If you turn it into recollection, on the other hand, you’re magnifying the person you’ve lost while simultaneously offering something of that person to others so they can experience something of that person.” Patti Smith’s quote

5.”There is no such thing as grief that is silent.”

Longfellow, Henry Wadsworth

6."Grief is like a flowing river, and that is what I mean when I say it is constantly changing. It's an odd thing to do.