Quotes In Honor Of The 2001 Attacks On September 11th.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists from the militant terrorist organization Al-Qaeda hijacked four planes, changing the world forever.

The 9/11 attacks killed 2,996 individuals and injured tens of thousands more. The assaults on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania and killed 44 people, all happened 20 years ago on Saturday.

Although the attacks caused widespread grief, they also brought the country closer together.

Take a look back at a couple quotations from Success and Parade in honor of 9/11.