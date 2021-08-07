Quotes for Purple Heart Day 2021: 10 Sayings To Honor Military Heroes For Their Service

Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 every year to celebrate the establishment of the United States military’s oldest decoration for outstanding service.

On this day, Americans honor the heroic men and women who have been injured in war or have given their lives in the service of their country.

National Purple Heart Day, Purple Heart Recognition Day, and Purple Heart Appreciation Day are all names for the same day. According to National Today, it was first noticed in 2014. George Washington established the Purple Heart, which is now known as the Badge of Military Merit, in 1782.

Here are some quotes to celebrate the heroic warriors who have served in the military, courtesy of Brainy Quote.

“As long as it is the home of the brave, this country will remain the land of the free.”

Elmer Davis —

“Our Armed Forces and national defense system represent a wise use of the country’s resources in the pursuit of peace. In terms of national strength, the return on this investment demonstrates the American people’s desire to preserve our way of life and to give hope to all who want peace, freedom, and justice.” – Neil McElroy, former Secretary of Defense

“To send untrained people to battle is to discard them.”

— Confucius

“Ask what you can do for your nation, not what your country can do for you.”

― President John F. Kennedy

“Our national hymn is sung by the slain soldier’s silence.”

Aaron Kilbourn (@aaronkilbourn)

“Sacrifice, I have long believed, is the height of patriotism.”

— Robert Riley

“Patriotism means always supporting your nation and your government when they deserve it.”

Mark Twain (Mark Twain, Mark Twain, Mark Tw

“Courage spreads like a virus. When a brave guy takes a position, it stiffens the spines of others.” Billy Graham’s quote

“America’s warriors have earned our eternal thanks for their willingness to sacrifice for our country.”

Jeff Miller —

“The only thing I regret is that I only have one life to give for my country.”

Nathan Hale (Nathan Hale)