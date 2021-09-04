Quotes for National Wildlife Day 2021: 10 Sayings and Photos to Honor Nature

Every year on September 4th, National Wildlife Day is observed to increase awareness about forest-dwelling plants and animals.

According to the official website, animal behaviorist and philanthropist Colleen Paige launched the day in 2005.

The primary goal of this day is to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and rescuing endangered animals in the United States and around the world.

Here are some wildlife-themed quotes, courtesy of Good Reads:

“Study nature, love nature, and spend as much time as possible in nature. It will never let you down.” — Architect Frank Lloyd Wright

“The future hope lies not in reducing the impact of human habitation – it is already too late for that – but in developing a greater comprehension of the scope of that impact and a new ethic for its management.” Aldo Leopold was a famous conservationist.

“The clearer we can focus our attention on the wonders and reality of the universe around us, the less thirst for destruction we will have.” Rachel Carson (Rachel Carson)

“We must recognize ourselves as biological beings at one with the diversity of life. Nature will be forgiving, generous, and resilient when humans can genuinely see this oneness and interdependence.” Kenny Ausubel (Kenny Ausubel)

“Our duty must be to set ourselves free by expanding our circle of compassion to include all living species, as well as the entirety of nature and its beauty.” — Einstein, Albert

“I believe man’s future would be brighter if he spent less time proving he can outwit Nature and more time experiencing her sweetness and honoring her seniority.” — White, Elwin Brooks

7. “People will be moved if we can teach them about wildlife.” Please share your wildlife with me. Because people want to save the things they care about.” – Irwin, Steve

8. “You will be eternally transformed if you can reach out and touch, love, and be with nature, and you will want to make the world a better place.” Terri Irwin is a writer who lives in the United States.

9. “Our species will only be able to survive in the world if we maintain humility and reverence before it.” Wendell Berry was a writer and poet who lived in the United States.

“Many of the world’s humans are less wild and more human than wild animals.”

Munia Khan is a Muslim woman who lives in Pakistan.