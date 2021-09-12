Quotes for National Grandparents Day 2021: 10 Sayings To Appreciate Your Parents

Every year on the first Sunday after Labor Day, National Grandparents Day is observed. The unofficial holiday falls on September 12 this year.

The day, which was first observed in 1979, is commemorated by giving gifts, showing love in many ways, and spending quality time with Nanas and Papas, Grams and Gramps, Bubbes and Zaydes. The first proclamation was issued by Jimmy Carter, the president at the time.

Here are some quotations to share with your grandparents to commemorate the occasion. (Image courtesy of quotegarden and the American Grandparents Association.)

“Because (grandparents) are frequently free to love, guide, and befriend the young without having to accept daily responsibility for them, they can often reach out past pride and fear of failure, closing the generation gap.” Carter, Jimmy

“When grandparents walk through the door, discipline vanishes.” Ogden Nash (Ogden Nash)

3. “Every home should have a grandmother.” Louisa May Alcott was an American author who wrote the novel Little Women.

“One of life’s prizes for surviving your own children is grandparenthood.” Erma Bombeck (Erma Bombeck, Erma Bombeck, Erma

“Grandparents are there to assist the child in getting into mischief that they haven’t yet thought of.”

Gene Perret (Gene Perret, Gene Perret, Gene Perre

“The necessities that grandparents supply in abundance are what children require the most. They give unconditional love, patience, humor, comfort, and life lessons. Then there’s the matter of cookies.” Rudy Giuliani, New York City Mayor

“There are no grandfathers who do not like their grandson; there are no fathers who do not love their children.”

Victor Hugo –

“Nothing compares to the love and wisdom a grandparent can provide for his or her grandchild.”

Edward Fays (Edward Fays)

“Grandma always made you feel like she had been waiting all day to see just you, and now it was your turn.”

Marcy DeMaree (Marcy DeMaree)

10. “Perhaps the greatest of wonders is that we may be moulded so much by individuals we’ve known closely, as well as those we’ve never met – and that we, too, can affect the world long after we’ve left it.” Jacob M. Appel (Jacob M. Appel)