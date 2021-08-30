Quotes for National Beach Day 2021: 15 One-Liners to Commemorate the Occasion

Every year on August 30th, National Beach Day is observed to honor the sandy locales that allow us to relax and unwind.

This day might be commemorated by going to your favorite beach and spending some quality time there, or by uploading a flashback beach photo.

In 2014, Colleen Paige, a pet and family lifestyle specialist, established the day to honor beaches and the significance of keeping them clean.

To honor this day, here are some one-liners and comments from Story Teller to pair with your beautiful beach photo:

“An ocean wind relaxes the mind.”

“May you always have sand in your shoes and a shell in your pocket.”

“The best medicine is sunshine.”

“You can’t just stand there staring at the water and expect to cross the sea.”

“A day at the beach equals happiness.”

“The beach isn’t always a location; it may also be a sensation.”

B.E.A.C.H. stands for “Best Escape Anybody Can Have.”

“All you have to do is add water to make life simple.”

“Are you stressed out? For that, there’s a beach.”

“With the exception of the ocean, there is no place like home.”

“Friends, sun, sand, and sea,” says the narrator. To me, that sounds like a summer.”

“We dream in sea-inspired colors.”

“I can only go one way: to the beach,” says the narrator.

“Peace within, sky above, beach below.”

“To the ocean, Thank you for simultaneously making us feel small, salty, modest, and inspired.”