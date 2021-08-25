Quotes and Interesting Facts About the Popular Cocktail on National Whiskey Sour Day.

On August 25, National Whiskey Sour Day is observed to honor Whiskey Sour, a popular cocktail in the United States.

A whiskey sour is a cocktail made with whiskey, lemon juice, and sugar. The drink can be served plain or over ice, with a splash of egg white or cocktail foamer if desired.

A rocks glass, a highball glass, or a stemmed glass can be used to serve the cocktail.

By adjusting the type of Whiskey used, the flavor of the cocktail can be adapted to your preferences, ranging from peppery rye to mellow, vanilla-forward bourbon.

Call your buddies and have a whiskey sour with them to commemorate National Whiskey Day. While you’re sipping your cocktail, here are some intriguing whiskey facts to keep in mind:

While you’re celebrating National Whiskey Sour Day, here are some amusing whiskey quotes: