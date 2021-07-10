Quotes and Fun Facts About The Popular Cocktail on National Pia Colada Day 2021

The Pia Colada is the most popular of all the boozy summer beverages because of its fruity and creamy flavor. The five-ingredient cocktail enchants the senses and is appropriate for almost any occasion.

The Pia colada has its origins in Puerto Rico, and is often created with pineapple pulp, a squeeze of lemon, sugar, coconut cream, white rum, and ice cubes.

When brewed without the rum, the tropical summer drink is also suitable for folks who aren’t huge on alcohol.

The 10th of July is National Pia Colada Day, giving cocktail aficionados the chance to sip them on the deck of a boat or at the beach.

While we suppose you’ve already had the pleasure of sipping a Pia Colada while sitting in a seaside hammock, we’ve compiled a list of fun facts about the drink that will make you wish you had a glass in your hand right now!

The following are some facts regarding the Pia Colada: (Courtesy:Food and Wine andGurgl. in)

In Spanish, pia means pineapple, and colada means strained, therefore the drink gets its name from one of its ingredients. Pia colada essentially translates to strained pineapple drink in English, so no prizes for guessing.

A piece of music

“The Pia Colada Song” is a popular nickname for Rupert Holmes’ chart-topping song “Escape.”

The National Drink of Puerto Rico is:

In 1978, the Pia Colada was designated as Puerto Rico’s national drink.

The beginning:

According to folklore, the first Pia Colada was made by a pirate named Robert Cofres. The man was born affluent, but as the state crumbled, he became a pirate.

Variations include:

The Blue Hawaiian and Iguana Colada are two of the most famous versions of the legendary cocktail.

On this day, share these Pia Colada quotes with your loved ones: