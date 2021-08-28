Quotes About the Timeless Fashion Accessory on National Bow Tie Day.

Bow ties have been an iconic style item throughout the years, and wearing one with a tuxedo makes one look sophisticated and dapper.

When it comes to bow ties, there are a range of options to pick from, including silk bow ties, cotton bow ties, and hard-to-mistake wooden bow ties. While there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to bow ties, it’s still a good idea to pick one that complements one’s body shape and attire.

Bow ties are the edgy expression of masculinity, and everyone with a flair for fashion enjoys wearing them. Bow ties are here to stay, as evidenced by the fact that young people are still wearing them.

During the Prussian wars of the 17th century, Croatian mercenaries came up with the notion of wearing bow ties by wrapping a silken scarf around their neck, similar to how bow ties are worn today.

The 28th of August is National Bow Tie Day, a day to honor the interesting statement piece that has impacted several fashion revolutions throughout history.

In honor of this event, here are some bow tie quotes to inspire your fashion-conscious self.