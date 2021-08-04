Quotes About The Super Addictive Chocolaty Delights for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2021

When a cookie desire strikes, we crave warm, gooey choco-chip nirvana straight from the oven. Several cookie recipes have inundated Pinterest boards, transporting us back to our childhood days when devouring the chocolaty delicacies with warm milk was a true treat. These delectable sweets are perhaps the best comfort snacks for anyone who enjoys chocolates!

While baking chocolate-chip cookies takes some time, the wait is well worth it once we have them. It’s not just the combination of sugar, butter, chocolate, and espresso powder that makes them unique; it’s also the fact that it’s one of the most popular desserts in the United States, and a mainstay in any bakery in New York. National Choco-chip Cookie Day is observed every year on Aug. 4 to honor these cult favorites, and to commemorate the event, we’ve compiled a list of choco-chip cookie quotations that you can send to your loved ones. (Photo courtesy of AZ Quotes)