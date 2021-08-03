Quotes about Georgia in honor of National Georgia Day

Every year on August 3, the United States commemorates National Georgia Day to honor the state’s history, people, culture, and cuisine.

Georgia was the 13th colony to join the Union and the 4th state to do so. James Oglethorpe, the state’s founder, established the first permanent settlement in 1733 as a haven for English debtors. In the Battle of Bloody Marsh, he repulsed Spanish invaders nine years later.

Georgia, the largest state in the southeast, is the country’s leading producer of paper and board, tufted textiles, and processed poultry. Transportation equipment, food products, clothes, and chemicals are also manufactured by the company. It also produces the most peanuts in the country.

The state is noted for its outstanding tourist attractions, including as the world’s largest aquarium and Jekyll Island’s stunning beaches.

