Quiz on Love Island and general knowledge: See how well you know the ITV show

Following the cancellation of last year’s summer series, ITV2’s iconic dating reality program is back for a seventh season, including a former glamour model, a footballer, and the show’s first physically challenged competitor.

There have been a lot of memorable contestants, iconic catchphrases and shocking twists over the years, but do you think you could answer 20 questions about the biggest moments of the last six series?

The award for the winner of Love Island and how much the islanders are paid

Take our Love Island quiz to see if you’re a devoted fan.

Don’t scroll down until you’re ready since the questions are listed first, followed by the solutions.

This year’s Love Island will take to our screens this Monday, June 28 and will once again be hosted by Laura Whitmore with husband Iain Sterling as the iconic voice over.

Questions for the Love Island quiz

Who is Love Island’s ‘most successful Islander ever’ in terms of Instagram earnings?

In season five, what catch did Lucie try but fail to introduce into the villa?

When Amber met Joanna for the first time in season five, she gave her the nickname “Joanna.”

What was the title of Chris and Kem’s debut single?

Who was the winner of the first season?

Roughly how long did season two contestant Malia last in the Villa?

Luke T, a 2020 Islander, has previously appeared on this reality show?

Which former Isle of Man resident now owns a horse named Dolly?

“What goes around comes around,” he said as he exited the villa. “Enjoy your life”?

Curtis, a participant from season five, gave Amy a perfect score of 10/10 for kissing.

Who was the first contestant to ‘do the salmon’?

Which season two contestant famously had her Miss Great Britain title removed while she was in the villa?

What celebrity guest made a surprise appearance in the villa in last year’s winter Love Island?

How did season five favourite Ovie keep his head cool?

Which four contestants formed a band to take part in X Factor: Celebrity? (Bonus point if you can name the band!)

What nickname did narrator Iain Stirling give season five’s serial recoupler Danny?

Winter Love Island’s Mike is not the first in his family to appear on. Summary ends.