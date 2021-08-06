Quinn makes history as the first openly transgender non-binary athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

Quinn, a Canadian footballer, made history by becoming the first openly transgender non-binary athlete to win an Olympic medal of any color.

On Friday, August 6, the 25-year-old Toronto midfielder was part of Canada’s starting 11 versus Sweden in the women’s football gold medal match at Yokohama Stadium.

After the game was deadlocked 1-1 after extra time, the Canadian team won the gold medal in a nail-biting sudden death penalty shootout.

In 2020, the Canadian number five, who uses the pronouns they/them, came out as transgender and non-binary.

Quinn, who was assigned female at birth, was eligible to continue playing professional women’s football on the basis of biological sex, which differs from gender identification.

“I’m really pleased for Quinn and the Canadian team,” said Paul Amann, founder of LGBT+Liverpool FC supporter club Kop Outs.

“The amount of support Quinn received from his teammates sends great signals of compassion and inclusion to everyone watching.

“Especially when you consider how many young LGBT+ athletes experience trauma that causes them to abandon the sport.”

LGBT+ rights have long been a stronghold in women’s football.

While there are a lot of LGBT+ athletes in the women’s game, there is a major absence of LGBT+ representation in the men’s game.

In England’s top four divisions, there are no openly LGBT+ athletes competing at the professional level as of 2021.

“Women’s football is one of the best places for LGBT+ individuals in sport,” Paul continued. I admire how much the women’s game has contributed to the community.

“It is the men’s game’s responsibility to follow in their footsteps.”

Liverpool FC is collaborating with organizations like as Kop Outs and LCR Pride to make football a welcoming environment for all fans, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Jürgen Klopp, Meikayla Moore, and James Milner were among the football luminaries that spoke out in favour of LGBT+ rights and Pride in the sport at the digital Pride in Liverpool event in July.

