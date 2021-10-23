Quilted coats from Next are £70 ‘autumn classics’ that buyers ‘need in their lives.’

Next customers were enthralled after seeing a “fab” £70 quilted coat on the website.

With the coming of the cold, wet weather, many customers are on the lookout for wardrobe changes that provide weather protection without sacrificing elegance.

Next, like many other businesses, uses social media to keep customers up to date on all of its new product launches.

The high street behemoth caused a sensation on Instagram recently when it shared a shot of its “sure to look amazing” autumn basics.

Next posted a flatlay photo of its waterproof quilted coat (£70), as well as a monochrome sweater, leggings, and Converse.

Instagram

Next added the following caption to the image: “Autumn basics that will make you look and feel terrific. From warm knitwear to practical and attractive waterproof and breathable outerwear, there’s something for everyone “..

The shot was well-received by Next’s 2.2 million Instagram followers, receiving over 13,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I really like this look,” Thea said.

“I love this dress,” Sophie said, tagging a few friends.

“Nice black coat,” observed another shopper.

“How great is this,” said another.

“I really like this,” Tricia said.

“I need this clothing in my life,” Laura stated.

