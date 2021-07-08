Quiggins was the centre of Liverpool’s alternative scene, home to goths, punks, and skaters.

Quiggins will be familiar to anyone who grew up in Liverpool in the 1990s and 2000s as an alternative youngster.

Punks, goths, skaters, metalheads, ravers, and everyone in between flocked to its site on the corner of School Lane in the city center.

Quiggins was more than just a shopping attraction, with its modest local enterprises.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the Albert Dock bars and clubs were the places to be seen.

It was a gathering place where people could socialize and wear any hair color they wanted.

Despite a 100,000-signature petition to keep it, the shopping market closed its doors in 2006 after the building was compulsorily purchased and taken over by Grosvenor for the Liverpool ONE development.

As it melded with the rest of the shopping complex, the rebuilt building lost its autonomous, bric-a-brac appeal.

Many of the shops relocated to a new location at Grand Central named Quiggins, although many felt it lacked the same charm.

The Quiggins section of Grand Central was closed in 2018 and replaced with a Gaudi-inspired food hall.

People who liked the market felt the alternative community in the city never recovered once it was forced to move from School Lane.

Pixie, who first visited Quiggins while she was in her teens, told the ECHO about her favorite recollections of the place.

Pixie, who preferred to be addressed by her first name, explained: “The caf was the greatest spot to meet. You could get a drink and sit and read a magazine or book till your buddies arrived, and you always felt like you could stay as long as you wanted.

“Whether it was incense, a new vivid hair dye, a piece of jewelry, a new band t-shirt, or a new dress for a night out, you’d always find something you wanted there.

“The thing about Quiggins is that you always feel like you belong there; everyone is welcome. It felt like YOUR place, whether you were a goth, a skater, a hippie, or a punk.”

