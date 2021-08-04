Quick thinking teenagers had a 13-year-old pal evacuated to Alder Hey.

After their friend suffered a major injury and began bleeding profusely, a group of teenage boys assisted in getting him flown to Alder Hey.

Connor McManus, 14, Harley Molyneux, 13, Bradley Poyser, 12, and Cori-Lee McCarthy, 13, were riding their BMX bikes over the Mucky Mountains in St Helens when Cori-Lee fell off.

Cori-Lee initially tried to “laugh off” the injuries, but when he looked down, he noticed he was bleeding profusely.

His Newton-Le-Willows friends dialed 999 right away, and the operator encouraged them to download the What3Words app to get a specific location of the situation.

When emergency crews came, the youngsters assisted them by carrying medical equipment to Cori-Lee, who was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and spent three days there.

He would have had “life-threatening injuries” if it hadn’t been for their “quick-thinking” in April, the group was told.

Sev Gomez-Aspron MBE, St Helens Council Deputy Leader and Newton-le-Willows ward councillor, nominated the boys for a North West Ambulance Service ‘Life Saver’ and Mayor of St Helens Borough ‘Good Citizen’ award after hearing about their bravery.

Following a local crowdfunding drive, a cheque for £200 will be sent to the North West Air Ambulance charity.

“After hearing about what happened, I wanted to ensure the boys were recognized for their amazing clear mindedness and rapid thinking,” Councillor Gomez-Aspron MBE stated at a presentation ceremony in St Helens Town Hall on Friday, July 30.

“The public’s outpouring of congratulations was overwhelming, and being able to return £200 to the air ambulance charity was incredible.

“Having grown up in Newton-le-Willows and played in the same spot where the tragedy occurred when we were children, I can only image how terrifying the situation was.

“I hope the rest of the school holidays are a little bit peaceful for the lads.”

“When I was told what happened, I thought we had to do something, so,” Councillor Sue Murphy, Mayor of St Helens Borough, said after presenting the group with their Good Citizen certificate.

