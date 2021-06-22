Quick Suzy lives up to her name by winning the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot 2021.

(8-1) won the Queen Mary Stakes on the second day of Royal Ascot 2021, living up to her name.

Gavin Cromwell proved he can coach sprinters as well as jumpers by winning his first race at Royal Ascot with his first ever runner after triumph at the Cheltenham Festival.

The filly stayed tight on the rail under Gary Carroll to collar 9-4 favorite Twilight Gleaming and win by a length and a quarter, with 50-1 outsider Cheerupsleepyjeana a further two lengths back in third.

Cromwell, who trained Espoir d’Allen to the 2019 Champion Hurdle, won a Grade One double at this year’s Prestbury Park meeting with Flooring Porter winning the Stayers’ Hurdle and Vanillier winning the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle with Vanillier.

Quick Suzy, a maiden winner at the Curragh last month and subsequently a Group Three runner-up at Naas, was an outstanding winner of the Group Two contest, giving him a Royal Ascot victory.

“Royal Ascot is such an occasion, and to have a winner, it’s fantastic,” said Cromwell, who was overjoyed.

“I was certain that Quick Suzy would run a strong race, but we didn’t know where she stood with the English or American horses until we arrived here.

“She won her maiden nicely, but it was only an auction maiden, so it didn’t carry as much weight, but she then went to Naas and ran second in a G2 [Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes]. She moved at a breakneck speed, and we had high expectations of her.

“I’m not well-known as a two-year-old or sprinter trainer, so it was difficult to tell, but I knew she was in good shape. This is due to the hard work and dedication of the personnel at home.

“The intention was for her to stay with me until Royal Ascot, after which she would fly to America. Maybe we can persuade the owners to let us enter her in the Breeders’ Cup with her.”

"Fair play to Gavin, three-mile Stayers' Hurdle to five furlongs at,"