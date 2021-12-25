Questions and answers for a Christmas Day quiz to get you in the holiday spirit.

Christmas has here, and you can’t let the day pass without competing in a major holiday quiz.

We’ve put together a pre-made Christmas quiz for you to play and challenge your friends and family with.

It’s designed to get you in the holiday spirit, with questions about holiday traditions, Christmas number ones, holiday TV classics, and much more.

Scroll down to read all of the questions, then scroll back up to find the answers. But there will be no cheating! It’s a terrific one to play after Christmas dinner or when you’ve settled in on the couch and are ready to start the evening festivities. Decide on an appropriate gift for the winner, and be thankful that no one will flip the board over if things don’t go their way with our quiz.

Do They Know It’s Christmas, by Band Aid, was released in what year?

What did the Good King Wencesles observe?

Which sitcom’s Christmas special in 2006 was dubbed The Queen of Sheba?

What was the number of days in the carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas”?

In a Christmas pudding, which coin is customarily used?

When does Twelfth Night take place?

Which Eastenders character was tragically killed off in a New Year’s Eve episode in 1998 after being hit by Frank Butcher’s car?

Who sang Never Had a Dream Come True, a Christmas album released in 2000?

Whose Christmas classic is The Snowman based on?

In the Friends season 7 Christmas episode, what does Ross dress up as?

In Love Actually, which TV presenter team made a cameo appearance?

‘Time for parties and celebrations, people dancing all night long,’ who sang?

Michael Bublé’s Christmas CD was released in which year?

Santa’s Little Helper is the dog of which TV family?

Where has Dawn Tinsley moved to with her fiancé Lee in the Office Christmas special?

To make a Bucks Fizz, what two beverages should you combine?

In the Only Fools and Horses Christmas trilogy special, in which year did Del and Rodney finally become millionaires?

What is the number of sides on a snowflake?

In her Christmas Day speech, the Queen referred to which year as a “annus horribilis”?

The Feast of Stephen was celebrated in 1984.

The Royle Clan

Lady dancers

“Summary concludes,” says a silver.