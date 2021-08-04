Queens Drive is closed due to a two-car collision, and fluid is leaking over the major thoroughfare.

At 7.45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, emergency services were dispatched to a car crash on Queens Drive in Clubmoor.

The incident included a red VW Golf and a blue Audi Q2. Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and North West Ambulance Service were all dispatched to the scene.

While firefighters cleaned up leaking fluid off the road and the automobiles were retrieved, police stopped the road in one direction.

The collision, which occurred near St Andrews Church, resulted in no injuries.

Within the following hour, the route is likely to reopen to traffic.

