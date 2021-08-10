Queens Drive is closed due to a three-car accident, which has brought traffic to a halt.

A three-car collision on Queen’s Drive prompted a massive emergency response.

At around 6.55 p.m. on Monday, August 9, emergency services were dispatched to a crash on Queens Drive in Walton.

The collision involved a Toyota Aygo, a Ford Focus, and a Nissan. Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and North West Ambulance Service were all dispatched to the scene.

‘A drug gang stole weed from gangsters and partied in Amsterdam,’ according to the report.

When officers arrived on the scene, they shut down the route southbound between A580 Walton Hall Avenue and Lilly Grove.

“Serious crash on Queens Drive between Rice Lane and Walton Hall Avenue, all three emergency services attended,” claimed one passer-by who did not want to be identified.

Another witness described the route as being ‘at a halt’ and advised others to avoid it ‘at all costs.’

The neighborhood is seeing ‘slow traffic,’ according to AA sensors.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in the accident.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.