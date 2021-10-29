Queen Elizabeth accepts doctors’ advice to take a two-week break but continues to attend the Remembrance Service.

Buckingham Palace stated Friday that Queen Elizabeth II has been ordered by her doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks.

The 95-year-old monarch is allegedly going to follow the advise and cut back on her schedule, which means she will miss some of her already scheduled events.

The Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13 is one such planned event that she will be unable to attend. “It remains The Queen’s steadfast desire to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on the 14th November,” Buckingham Palace said. The queen recently canceled a trip to Northern Ireland to commemorate the country’s 100th anniversary. Following that cancellation, she underwent medical testing, which led to her “reluctantly” following her physicians’ advise to rest for a while.

It was claimed that the medical tests had nothing to do with COVID-19.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.