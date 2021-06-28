Queen arriving in Scotland for Holyrood Week visits with William and Anne

The Queen is arriving in Scotland for the first official visit north of the border since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

As part of her annual journey to Scotland for Holyrood Week, she will participate in in-person engagements highlighting Scottish community, creativity, and history over the next four days.

The 95-year-old monarch will be joined first by her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge – known in Scotland as the Earl of Strathearn – and then by her daughter, the Princess Royal, who has spent most of the lockdown at Windsor Castle.

The Queen, who has continued with her duties as head of state despite grieving for her late husband, will stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, her official residence in Scotland.

She will be joined by William at engagements on Monday, while Anne will accompany her on Wednesday and Thursday.

Holyrood Week, also known as Royal Week, was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

This year, in line with Government guidelines, traditional events hosting thousands of people such as the garden party at Holyroodhouse will not take place.

Buckingham Palace emphasized the Queen’s long-standing ties to Scotland in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“Tomorrow, The Queen will arrive in Scotland for #RoyalWeek2021,” the statement stated. Royal Week, or ‘Holyrood Week,’ occurs every summer when The Queen and Members of the Royal Family travel across Scotland to celebrate Scottish culture, achievement, and communities.

“By ancestry and profound affection, Her Majesty is linked to Scotland. The Queen has visited practically every corner of Scotland, from the Outer Hebrides to Dumfries, meeting Scots from all walks of life.”