Quarantine requirements have been removed for countries on the Amber list.

From today, fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK from Amber list destinations will not be required to quarantine (July 19).

The news came as a relief to vacationers planning trips to popular summer locations such as Greece and Spain.

People who have been double-jabbed will not be required to isolate, but will be required to follow ‘green list’ requirements such as taking a PCR test on day two of their return, as announced by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier this month.

READ MORE: The Met Office’s latest scorching weather forecast has a lot of people worried.

Those who have not been completely vaccinated who travel from an Amber nation must take a Covid-19 test before arriving, as well as book and pay for a day two and day eight test.

In addition, they must fill out a passenger locator form.

They must quarantine at home or wherever they are staying for the next 10 days when they arrive in England.

On day five, there is an option to pay for a private covid test to finish the quarantine sooner.

If the test is negative, the quarantine is lifted early, but they must take a mandatory test on or after day eight.

If you’ve been doubly vaccinated, you won’t need to quarantine when you arrive in England from an Amber nation starting at 4 a.m. on Monday, July 19.

This is only true if you haven’t visited a nation on the red list in the 10 days leading up to your arrival in England.

You must have received your final dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to your arrival in England to be considered completely immunized.

This law applies to youngsters under the age of eighteen as well.

What nations are included in the Amber Alert? Dhekelia and Akrotiri Albania Algeria Andorra Armenia Aruba Austria Azerbaijan The Bahamas are a group of islands off the coast Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bhutan, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are all islands in the Caribbean. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Bulgaria – On July 19, Bulgaria will be added to the green list. Burkina Faso is a country in West Africa. Cambodia Cameroon Canada Republic of the Central African Republic Chad China Comoros Congo Tokelau, Cook Islands, and Niue Côte d’Ivoire is a country in West Africa. Croatia – On July 19, Croatia will be placed on the green watchlist. On July 19, Cuba will be added to the Red List. Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic is a country in Central Europe (Czechia) Denmark Djibouti El Salvado (the Rescuer) Equatorial Guinea is a country in Africa. Estonia Fiji Finland French Polynesia Gabon Gambia is a country in West Africa. Georgia Germany Ghana Greece is a country in Europe (including islands) Greenland Guadeloupe Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Honduras On July 19, Hong Kong will be moved to the Green List. Hungary Indonesia will be added to the Red List in the near future. “The summary has come to an end.”