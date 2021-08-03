Quarantine procedures for those returning from countries on the red list who are being ‘scrapped’

Under new plans, those traveling into the UK from certain red-list nations will be able to bypass quarantine.

Anyone arriving in the UK from a red list country is currently required to stay at a hotel for a period of time at a cost of thousands of pounds.

People entering the UK from “travel hub” nations like Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, however, would be permitted to avoid quarantine if specific conditions are met, according to LancsLive.

New travel limits for UK tourists have been issued by Spain, Greece, France, and other countries.

Travelers who stay on the airside of so-called “travel hubs” and do not physically enter the red-listed country would be excluded.

It comes as restrictions on fully-vaccinated EU and US individuals are expected to be relaxed, allowing for quarantine-free travel from countries on the Amber List.

According to reports, a government source claimed that an agreement would be reached soon.

“We are close to agreement,” a source told the Telegraph, “and it will be disclosed in the next week or so.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has written to Boris Johnson, requesting that limits be eased.

According to reports, the chancellor warned PM that current border controls were “out of step with our foreign competition.”

He said that the border policy was harming both the tourism business and the overall economy.

According to the Sunday Times, in a letter to the Prime Minister, he stated that the country’s border policy was out of line with international partners and was causing employment losses.

The PC Agency’s chief executive, Paul Charles, shared those comments, saying, “The infection rates in the hubs have reduced.” It is critical for aviation’s future prosperity to open them up.

“Strong interconnectedness at these hubs has helped aviation flourish in recent years. Without them, airlines would be unable to operate at even a fraction of the capacity required.

“It would be a significant step forward if they opened the hubs to transit passengers, but it will only be when they are removed off the red list that the transport sector will truly benefit.”

In the days before of the next update, senior ministers are likely to review coronavirus data. “The summary has come to an end.”