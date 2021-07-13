Quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Brits will resume on July 19th, according to the latest TUI vacation bargains.

In the United Kingdom, travel restrictions are beginning to loosen.

From July 19, fully vaccinated British citizens will be able to travel to and from amber-listed countries without being subjected to quarantine.

It’s part of a day known as “Freedom Day,” in which a number of lockdown rules will be relaxed, removing practically all legal limitations on social contact.

On Monday (July 12), Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the public, confirming that Step 4 of the lockdown roadmap will take place on July 19.

The roadmap’s fourth step had previously been postponed due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Travelers who have been properly vaccinated with an NHS-administered vaccine in the UK and are returning to England from an amber list country will no longer be subject to quarantine, according to Mr Johnson.

Passengers will be required to show proof of immunization status to carriers prior to travel.

Quarantine regulations will apply to all travelers arriving from a red list nation, as well as those arriving from an amber list country who have not received their double vaccine dosage.

Travel agents and tour operators in Wales are now urging the Welsh government to follow England’s lead and adopt the same international travel restrictions.

It’s a significant step forward for anyone residing in England who want to travel abroad.

With this in mind, we decided to look at the most recent holiday discounts, as more places are now accessible from the United Kingdom.

TUI has a number of summer bargains as well as early-bird deals for next year’s vacations.

For the most up-to-date deals and information on where you can travel with TUI, scroll down.

TUI offers travel to the following countries from the United Kingdom:

The Balearic Islands are a group of islands off the coast of Spain. – Greece is described as green; Spain (Canary Islands) is listed as amber; Madeira and Porto Santo are listed as amber. – Cyprus is on the green list; Jamaica is on the amber list. Mainland is listed in Amber. Spain – Morocco is listed in Amber. – Malta is listed in Amber. – Portugal is green-listed; UK cruises are amber-listed. – Cuba has been placed on the green list. – St Lucia – Barbados – Amber – Amber – Amber – Amber – Amber – Amber – Amber – Amber – Antigua and Barbuda are both green-listed countries. – Iceland is also green-listed. Grenada is a green-listed country. The summary comes to a close.