Quarantine-free travel for double-jabbed Britons will be confirmed soon.

All individuals who have been doubly vaccinated will be able to travel without fear of being quarantined, according to the government.

Boris Johnson is expected to sign an agreement that will allow vacationers and children with full Covid-19 vaccines to travel to amber list countries beginning July 19 without having to undergo a 10-day self-isolation period upon their return.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, is expected to outline the proposals today.

Read more: A grieving mother demands that everyone view video of her daughter being abused.

Plans are also expected to include the requirement to take a PCR test upon return to the UK, which is now required for travel to green list countries.

“We will maintain our tough border controls, including the red list, and recognizing the protection afforded by doses of vaccine, we will work with the travel industry to eliminate the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country,” Prime Minister David Cameron said this week.

For people who are fully vaccinated, the move effectively turns all amber countries green, allowing them to travel freely throughout Europe and the United States of America.

Some countries, though, are enforcing their own quarantine policies for UK visitors.

The news comes after airlines announced that they will be testing a new vaccine passport system in which travellers will be required to provide confirmation of both vaccinations.

“At the moment, the main barrier to people who have been doubly vaccinated traveling being allowed to do that is being able to demonstrate to the government that we can check that they’ve had the vaccination already,” John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow Airport, told the BBC’s Today programme.

“The trial, which will begin later this week, will allow us to demonstrate that we can do it securely with 100 percent double vaccination checks before individuals board the plane.”

Around two-thirds of adults in the United Kingdom have been fully vaccinated against Covid.