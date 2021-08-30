Qatar Provides a Lifeline for Afghanistan Evacuation Efforts and Taliban Negotiations.

Qatar has emerged as a lifeline for evacuation attempts from Afghanistan and negotiations with the Taliban during the turbulent closing days of the US presence in the nation, according to the Associated Press. As a result of its relationships with Washington and the Taliban, who recently took control of Kabul, Qatar is ideally positioned to assist shape global relations with Afghanistan in the coming days.

According to the Associated Press, Qatar carried about 40% of all Afghan evacuees, as well as assisting international media institutions with staff evacuations. Qatar stated it had moved more than 43,000 evacuees into its borders since August 14, compared to the 113,500 reported by the US.

Furthermore, rumors claim that the Taliban have asked Qatar for technical assistance at the Kabul airport once the US pulls out on Tuesday, however Qatari officials have yet to confirm or comment on the accusations.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

On Monday, Qatar will be among the world’s heavyweights when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosts a virtual meeting to establish a coordinated approach for the coming days as the US completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the European Union, and NATO will all be present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, worldwide UN organizations are requesting Qatar’s assistance and cooperation in sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Qatar’s participation was unexpected. The country, which shares a land border with Saudi Arabia and a massive offshore gas field in the Persian Gulf with Iran, was planned to be a transit site for a few thousand Afghans evacuated over several months.

Following the Taliban’s startling quick seizure of Kabul on August 15, the US turned to Qatar to help carry the evacuation of tens of thousands Afghan people in a chaotic and rushed airlift.

In the end, Qatar was responsible for roughly 40% of all evacuees, earning the country’s leadership high accolades from Washington. Qatar was also used by international media firms for their own employee evacuations. Since August 14, the US has evacuated 113,500 civilians from Afghanistan, according to the US. Qatar. This is a condensed version of the information.