Qantas intends to resume flights to nations with high vaccination rates, such as the United Kingdom.

In mid-December, Qantas plans to resume flights to and from the United Kingdom, as part of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Australia and several of the airline’s important destinations.

The airline said in a statement that its initial focus will be on nations with high vaccination rates, such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, Canada, and the United States, subject Australian government approval.

The Australian government has prepared a strategy to gradually reopen foreign borders once the country hits an 80 percent vaccination rate, which is expected to happen in December.

Flights to countries with poor vaccination rates, including as Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, and Vietnam, are set to be delayed until April, according to Qantas.

Following Covid, Qantas expects increased demand for its nonstop flights between Australia and London.

Due to rigorous border control regulations in Western Australia during the epidemic, the airline announced it was looking into using Darwin as a transit port instead of its existing Perth base.

During the coronavirus crisis, Darwin was Qantas’ principal entry point for repatriation flights.

“The possibility of flying internationally may seem far away, especially with New South Wales and Victoria under lockdown, but the current rate of vaccine distribution means we should have a lot more flexibility in a few months,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said.

However, the news came as Australia’s daily Covid-19 cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, prompting Sydney’s two main hospitals to build up outdoor wards in marquees to deal with the surge in patients.