QAnon’s Fixation on Dallas, JFK, and JFK Jr. is addressed by A Kennedy.

At least one member of the Kennedy family has reacted to the peculiar preoccupation on former President John F. Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. by the QAnon conspiracy theory.

On Tuesday, Maria Shriver, the former president’s journalist niece and cousin, shared a segment from MSNBC anchor Brian Williams on Twitter in which he described conspiracy followers as “lost souls,” urging viewers to remember the Kennedy family’s losses instead of showing “pity” for QAnon “cult members or conspiracy theorists.”

Shriver tweeted, “Well said, Brian Williams,” with a video clip of Williams. “He’s right; these losses never leave you. Many others, I’m sure, battle with theirs as well. “May the days be nice to you.” Brian Williams articulated it perfectly. You never get over these losses, he’s right. Many others, I’m sure, battle with theirs as well. Good luck in the days ahead. @Acyn @11thHour https://t.co/13URovZzTw— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) is an American actress and activist. 23 November 2021 JFK and his brother Robert F. Kennedy were both slain, while JFK Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette were died in an aircraft crash in 1999. QAnon supporters gathered at Dallas’ Dealey Plaza this week in the weird and irrational assumption that the former president or his son will appear near “the grassy knoll” on Monday, the 58th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, to proclaim former President Donald Trump’s reinstatement. JFK Jr., according to QAnon theorists, is a possible running partner for Trump in 2024.

For QAnon followers, the botched Kennedy resurrection prophecy was not the first. The Kennedys’ refusal to join them at a Dallas event earlier this month also frustrated conspiracy supporters. After the disappointment, some speculated that Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards could be JFK in disguise. Shriver’s Williams segment, which aired on Monday night’s episode of Williams’ MSNBC show The 11th Hour, was aptly titled “Delusion in Dallas.” During the program, Williams remarked, “Specialists tell us we’re not supposed to pity cult members or conspiracy theorists.” “So let’s not do that; instead, let’s direct our pity toward the Kennedy family.” They lost their modern-era patriarch, President of the United States, and his brother to assassination. This is a condensed version of the information.