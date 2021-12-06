QAnon Supporters’ Frenzied Over ‘Q’ Hat: ‘Relax,’ Says Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone has responded to a recent Instagram post that enraged QAnon fans, stating that he is not affiliated with the conspiracy theory.

Last week, Stallone uploaded a selfie of himself wearing a hat with the letter “Q” on it on Instagram with his 14.4 million followers, captioned the post: “Heading into the Storm…”

On social media, his comment and photo ignited a frenzy among QAnon fans, with some believing it was a coded message.

QAnon supporters seized on Stallone’s comment, believing it to be a reference to “the Storm,” a prophecy in the conspiracy theory’s legend in which members of an elite cannibalistic pedophile cabal will be captured and executed on Trump’s orders.

QAnon influencers have repeatedly anticipated the date of the made-up event, with Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th, for example, going off without a hitch.

On Telegram, one account with almost 44,000 followers wrote: “Take a look at the hat and the caption. Stallone is well aware of the situation.” Another QAnon influencer, who has over 149,000 followers on Twitter, said: “What type of hat is that, by the way? Stallone poses in front of an intriguing photograph.” In a follow-up post on Sunday, Stallone addressed the “Q” hat.

“Let me emphasize absolutely that the Q on this hat stands for Quantum of Solace, the name of the boat I was on, not anything else, ok?” he posted on Instagram.

Relax…

So, the moral of the story is to enjoy your life while allowing others to enjoy theirs…

So continue punching.”

