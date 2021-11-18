QAnon Supporters Are Overjoyed with Jacob Chansley’s Prison Sentence, Calling Shaman a “Amazing Actor.”

The sentencing of Jacob Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman, for his role in the storming of the Capitol has elicited cheers from QAnon supporters, who claim he is “an incredible actor” rather than a sincere believer in the extreme ideology.

After Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his acts on January 6, conspiracy theorists with tens of thousands of QAnon followers on social media distanced themselves from him.

“Mr. Angeli [another name used by Chansley]is a fantastic actor who plays any role his owners instruct him to play,” user Crypto Ape stated in a Telegram message that has been seen over 10,000 times.

Part of a poster for an upcoming Reno 911! comedy special dubbed “The Hunt for QAnon,” which shows a character sporting Chansley’s famous horned headdress and face paint, was posted by John Sabal, also known online as QAnon John.

Sabal wrote to his 70,400 Twitter followers in a post: “Isn’t it a complete coincidence that ‘QAnon Shaman’ was sentenced to 41 months in federal jail and then this? Are you f***ing serious?” Not to add that he appears in the trailer. This is where a crystal clear message is being given.” On Telegram, some QAnon members claimed that Chansley was an FBI informant or a “anti-fa” activist dispatched to disrupt the protest before the riot.

However, Jim Watkins, the father of Ron Watkins, the alleged founder of the QAnon conspiracy movement, appeared to show support for Chansley.

Watkins posted a photo of himself and Chansley on Telegram with the caption: “Perhaps you should stop obsessing over who is a patriot and who isn’t. That is something that should be left to the all-powerful God.” Chansley is one of hundreds of persons charged in the aftermath of the Capitol incident. In the aftermath of January 6, his remarkable appearance and images of him within the Senate chamber drew significant notice.

Chansley pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding after his arrest in January, a felony that carries a potential sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Because to COVID-19 rules, Chansley has spent over 320 days in solitary confinement since his arrest.

During the hearing on Wednesday, he stated: “It’s possible that I’m guilty of. This is a condensed version of the information.