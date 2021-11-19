QAnon Shaman’s Attorney says Donald Trump should be ‘clearing this f**king mess up.’

President Donald Trump’s attorney, Albert Watkins, has requested that President Donald Trump accept responsibility for the Capitol disturbances and “clean up this problem.”

On Wednesday, Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Due to photographs of him wearing a fur headpiece with horns while topless and brandishing the American flag, Chansley became the face of the January 6 Capitol assault.

“What do you think is fair accountability for former President Donald Trump after spending this much time talking to Jacob Chansley and learning about him?” Watkins was asked.

He claimed that his opinion was unimportant, but he believed that a meeting with Trump would allow him to accomplish more.

“If you’re asking for my view, my opinion is meaningless,” he remarked. I’ll say that over a beer with former President Trump, I’d probably be considerably more effective, even if he didn’t have a beer because I realize he doesn’t drink beer, but I’d have a beer.

“‘You know what?’ I’d say. You have a few f**king tasks ahead of you. ‘That includes cleaning up this f**king mess and dealing with a lot of the jerks you f**ked up because of January 6.’ In the interim, I’ll probably chat to him about some other topics on which we agree. “However, my viewpoint isn’t worth a s**t.” Watkins spoke with Talking Points Memo in May about those who are facing charges for their activities.

“A lot of these defendants, and I’m going to use a colloquial term that may be harsh, but they’re all f**king short-bus people,” he continued.

“These are folks who have brain damage, who are fucking retarded, who are on the spectrum.”

“However, they are our brothers, sisters, neighbors, coworkers, and citizens of our country.”

“These aren’t awful people; they haven’t done anything wrong before.”

“They were subjected to four years of goddamn propaganda like the world hasn’t seen since f**king Hitler,” says the author.

Chansley indicated he could be guilty but was not dangerous during the hearing on Wednesday.

“I may have committed this act, but I am in no way, shape, or form a dangerous criminal,” he stated. I am not a man who is violent. I am not a revolutionary. I am not a domestic terrorist in the least. I am a decent individual. This is a condensed version of the information.