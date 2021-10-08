QAnon claims that a virtual White House set demonstrates Joe Biden’s status as a “fake president.”

After seeing photographs of President Joe Biden’s virtual White House set, QAnon supporters went crazy, claiming it proves he is a “fake” leader.

QAnon accounts on Telegram shared and commented on a stage in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) in Washington, D.C., claiming it was a movie set and that former President Donald Trump was still in charge.

On his Telegram account, John Sabal (aka QAnon John) posted a photo of the set, saying that people who saw President Biden on TV were “viewing a movie.”

Sabal said to his 69,630 Twitter followers on October 6: “In case you needed any more proof you are absolutely watching a movie with a phony ‘president.'” I challenge you to find me a single photo like this from Trump’s time in office…I’ll wait.” As of Thursday afternoon, his post has been seen over 17,800 times and had over 100 comments.

Many QAnon members who commented on Sabal’s post agreed with him and believed Trump was still in charge of the country.

Others, however, questioned why views unpopular with Republicans and libertarians, such as vaccine mandates, would be passed if Trump remained in power.

“The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings—rather than an actual room like the East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc.—is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/o teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera,” Miller said in a tweet on October 6.

The EEOB South Court Auditorium, located just west of the White House, is frequently used for press events and photo ops.

