QAnon Attends JFK’s Proclamation of Donald Trump as President in Dallas.

Supporters of QAnon gathered from all over the country to Dallas, where a QAnon prophecy predicts that one or more members of the powerful political Kennedy family will resurface on Tuesday night, according to a QAnon prophecy. While it is unclear what will occur, former President Donald Trump will be at the heart of the event.

Hundreds gathered as early as Monday night at Dealey Plaza, the site of JFK’s 1963 assassination, and AT&T’s Discovery Plaza in downtown Dallas, according to reports. They intend to witness the resurrection of one or more Kennedys in order to fulfill the prophecy. Popular QAnon accounts have proposed a number of possible theories.

All of the Kennedy family members listed below have been confirmed to be deceased. There is no proof to the contrary.

In one plot, Trump will be re-elected as the United States’ 19th President. Because 1871 is the year the United States became a corporation, according to the Sovereign Citizen movement, everything since then has been “illegal.” The president will then stand down and be succeeded by JFK Jr., who perished in an aircraft crash in 1999. QAnon followers think Hillary Clinton, sometimes known as “Killary,” plotted to assassinate him, but that he is still alive. Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn will succeed JFK Jr. as Vice President. According to Vice, Donald Trump will then “become one of seven new kings,” most likely “the King of Kings.”

Another hypothesis claims that the Kennedys are direct descendants of Jesus Christ, despite the fact that there is no proof to back up this claim. JFK, Jackie Kennedy, and JFK Jr. all rise from the grave in this plot, and JFK “will roam around for seven days, then pass.” Before his death a second time, JFK will hand over authority to Trump, who will then become President, and JFK Jr. will serve as Trump’s Vice President. That, or, according to Rolling Stone, Trump and JFK Jr. will be running partners in the 2024 election.

According to an 8chan poster claiming to be JFK Jr. in 2018, the theory that JFK Jr. is alive, which he is most definitely not, has been spreading since 2018. Since then, several people have been claimed to be JFK Jr. in disguise, including Vincent Fusca, a former sales manager from Pittsburg, and Juan O. Savin, a significant QAnon influencer.

QAnon was founded on the premise that former President Trump is plotting to destabilize a bloodthirsty cabal. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.