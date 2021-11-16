Python Climbs Aboard A Sailboat For A Fun Ride, Traveling 100 Miles From The Florida Keys To The Mainland

In the Florida Keys, a python on a joyride hooked onto a sailboat and hung there until the boat reached its mainland destination.

After docking at Marco Island on the Gulf Coast of southwest Florida, the 7-foot-long snake was discovered in the boat’s shower. According to Click Orlando, the python traveled 95 miles (155 kilometers) from Indian Key to the peninsula’s southern point.

The snake was given up to a wildlife handler by cops, according to the outlet, which cited a news release.

The Marco Island Police Department posted photos of the snake clinging to an officer’s arm while flashing a triumphant smile on Facebook. “Officer Prigge was able to capture the python and release it to local wildlife manager Bobby Monroe!!” according to the post.

Pythons have overrun parts of South Florida including the Everglades. The snakes have been identified as non-native Burmese pythons that have developed a breeding population. They are one of the most dangerous and invasive species to have invaded the area.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the gigantic snakes, which may grow up to 20 feet (6.1 meters) and 200 pounds (90 kilograms), prey on mammals, birds, and other reptiles (USGS). In the event of a sighting, the agency advises civilians to stay away from them and avoid dealing with them in any way.

“Because pythons frequently escape or are released from captivity, determining whether a snake seen in the Keys arrived by swimming from the mainland or was a former captive pet on the island can be challenging,” the agency added. “However, given the python’s apparent capacity to disperse via salt water, people and resource managers on the islands must remain cautious.” A python over 8 feet long was captured on a boat in Coral Gables in a similar event in May, according to the Miami Herald.