PwC Operate will create over 800 new positions in Belfast.

PwC, a professional services firm, is creating nearly 800 positions in Belfast.

The 771 positions are part of a £40 million investment in the company’s new Advanced Research and Engineering Centre, which is set to open next month in the city.

Over the next five years, new positions will be generated.

The new facility is part of PwC’s Belfast-based Operate segment.

Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI), a Stormont business development agency, has provided over £10 million to the initiative.

In addition, PwC will work with Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University to develop 38 new research positions.

PwC Operate partner lead Ian McConnell announced the investment on Wednesday at the soon-to-be-opened centre in Merchant Square, near City Hall.

He stated, “Our mission is to turn outstanding ideas into technology that will address complicated business problems for the next decade and beyond.”

“To assist our clients take enormous leaps rather than gradual steps, we’re forming a team of engineers and technologists that will operate within a larger innovation ecosystem that includes government, academia, and business.

“It’s a fantastic vote of confidence in both the Operate business and our local team from PwC UK’s executive board.

“Our staff have already helped us to make Operate PwC’s fastest-growing division, and I’m really proud that this will let us to create hundreds more highly trained positions in Northern Ireland.”

Paul Frew, the newly-appointed Economy Minister, made his first public appearance in the role with the employment announcement.

“PwC’s large investment demonstrates its faith in our local workforce’s potential and the results it has already achieved,” he said.

“Invest Northern Ireland’s nearly £10 million contribution to the new hub will result in the creation of over 800 new jobs, generating about £25 million in additional annual income for our economy.

“It will improve our image as. (This is a brief piece.)