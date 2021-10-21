Putin slams Russia’s COVID vaccine hesitancy as the number of cases reaches 36,000 in a single day.

The number of coronavirus deaths and new infections in Russia has reached an all-time high, as the Kremlin expresses displeasure with the country’s vaccine hesitation.

President Vladimir Putin expressed his displeasure with Russian workers who are unsure about the vaccine in response to increased infection and mortality.

“Why wait for the illness and its deadly consequences?” he said, urging Russians to get vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, the government’s COVID task force recorded 36,339 new confirmed illnesses and 1,036 deaths, with mortality numbers surpassing 1,000 for the first time during the weekend.

About a third of Russia’s 146 million people are fully vaccinated, and the public appears unconcerned about following safety precautions.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Putin stated at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “We have a vaccination that is both trustworthy and effective. The immunization significantly lowers the chances of illness, serious complications, and death.” Due to recent increases in illness and death rates, officials in Moscow have decided to close all non-food stores, gyms, theatres, and other forms of entertainment in the capital from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7.

Another set of restrictions was added by the government, as well as the suggestion of a non-working period to prevent the spread of infection.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine, and supplies are plentiful. Citizens, on the other hand, have been hesitant to take up the vaccinations, with some blaming their distrust on contradictory messages from officials.

While praising Sputnik V and three other domestic vaccinations, state-controlled media frequently chastised Western-made vaccines, a message that many interpreted as fueling vaccine skepticism.

By keeping people out of offices and off congested public transportation, the non-working period, which includes a two-day state holiday, should help minimize the spread. During this time, the government has also asked local governments to restrict access to restaurants, theaters, and other entertainment venues.

According to Putin, the non-working time might begin as early as Saturday in some areas where the situation is the most dangerous and last until November 7.