Putin looks to shore up Russia’s defense system as US warships enter the Black Sea region.

Recent NATO military maneuvers near Russia’s borders have prompted President Vladimir Putin to beef up his country’s defenses.

“Even now, a US vessel has entered the Black Sea, and we can see it in binoculars or in the crosshairs of our defense systems,” Putin said at a meeting with Russian military leaders and arms manufacturers on Monday.

The USS Porter, which was deployed over the weekend and proceeded to the Black Sea, is the battleship in question. The USS Mount Whitney, the 6th Fleet’s flagship, will join the Porter in the Black Sea this week.

In a statement, the US 6th Fleet stated the mission will “further increase interoperability between US and NATO forces at sea.”

“NATO allies and partners are united to ensure a safe, stable, and secure Black Sea region,” the statement stated. “Partner capacity is being built to boost effectiveness and interoperability.”

According to the Associated Press, after terminating their role with NATO and dismantling their alliance offices, Russia has heightened its monitoring of NATO deployment along its borders, viewing it as a security concern.

Russia and the alliance keep accusing each other of conducting potentially deadly military maneuvers.

Relations between the United States and Russia have also deteriorated as a result of the United States’ public and continuous support for Ukraine’s sovereignty as a result of Russia’s ongoing annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In June, Russia claimed that one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the direction of the British destroyer Defender in the Black Sea near Sevastopol, driving it away. Britain refuted the claim, claiming that its ship was not shot at and that it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

Despite Russia’s takeover of Crimea in 2014, Britain, like the rest of the world, regards the peninsula as part of Ukraine.

In the aftermath of the incident, Moscow warned that if intruding warships do not heed warnings, it will be targeted.

“As leading states develop potential high-speed strike weapons,” Putin stated, “we must continue to upgrade our air and space defensive system.” “It’s also justified by the military-political situation, which includes increased NATO aircraft flights near Russia and the appearance of NATO warships armed with guided missiles in the Baltic and Black Seas.”