Putin criticizes the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, claiming that the fallout could cause problems for Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has chastised the US and its partners for leaving Afghanistan, claiming that the withdrawal could cause issues for Russia and its allies.

“There is a risk that terrorists and other groups who have taken refuge in Afghanistan may try to expand into neighboring countries by exploiting the instability created by our Western allies,” Putin stated. “This will put our country and its allies in grave danger.”

Putin mentioned that Russia waged a 10-year Soviet war in Afghanistan, which ended in 1989 with the withdrawal of Russian soldiers. He claimed that Moscow had learned from the fighting and would not intervene in Afghanistan.

Putin stated, “We have drawn the essential lessons.” “We have no intention of interfering in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs, and we will not allow our military forces to be sucked into the all-out war.”

He also noted that a likely increase in drug trafficking and migration concerns could pose challenges to Russia, as well as the possibility that militants could utilize the instability to destabilize Central Asian ex-Soviet states.

Russia is concerned about the seizure of Taliban weapons.

After sweeping over Afghanistan, Russia’s defense minister expressed alarm about the Taliban obtaining a huge amount of weapons, including air defense missile systems.

According to Sergei Shoigu, the Taliban have taken hundreds of combat vehicles, as well as a number of jets and helicopters.

He was especially concerned about the Taliban obtaining over 100 man-portable air defense missile systems.

The refugee crisis in Afghanistan, according to Shoigu, is a major source of concern.

The Russian defense minister expressed optimism that the Taliban will build an inclusive administration that would include all of the country’s ethnic groups.

Russia is opposed to the United States’ presence in Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow opposes any US force presence in the former Soviet Central Asian republics, as well as American efforts to encourage them to accept Afghan migrants.

During his visit to Hungary on Tuesday, Lavrov mentioned that Russia and several Central Asian nations are signatories of a security pact that stipulates that any foreign military presence in the region must be agreed upon by all parties.

The deployment of US forces in any of the region's countries, he added, would expose