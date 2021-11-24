Putin Confirms Taking COVID Booster Shot, Then Experimenting With Nasal Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that he has had his booster vaccine, encouraging his countrymen to do the same.

Putin has received a COVID-19 booster shot as well as an experimental nasal vaccine financed by Russia’s medical institute, according to Putin. The country’s domestically developed immunization, Sputnik V, is now being converted into a nasal form and has yet to undergo clinical trials. Early trials of the Gamaleya Center nasal vaccine, which is sprayed into both nostrils, among 500 volunteers have been approved by Russia’s Health Ministry.

“That was all I felt—nothing else. Nothing at all, “During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Putin stated. “I already did some sport in the morning after these two surgeries.” This comes at a time when the country’s COVID-19 statistics are on the rise. Officials say the number of new cases and deaths is at an all-time high, despite the fact that only about 40% of the population has been properly vaccinated. Russia’s population is estimated to be at 146 million people. On Wednesday, the country’s coronavirus task group reported 33,558 new cases and 1,240 new deaths.

A version of the Sputnik V vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 is expected to be licensed to tackle this increase. According to the Associated Press, Putin’s booster shot of the vaccine was “in essence a lesser amount” and is currently being tested on over 3,600 volunteers.

The efficiency of the Sputnik V booster injection is unknown at this time. Since the start of the pandemic, the task force has recorded approximately 9.4 million infections and over 267,000 fatalities linked to COVID-19.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

In the spring, Putin received Sputnik V, Russia’s locally made COVID-19 vaccine.

The nasal vaccination will need to go through multiple trial phases, including those involving thousands of patients, to prove that it is safe and effective to use, according to accepted scientific norms.

“Exactly six months after vaccination, my titers of protective [antibodies]have reduced, and specialists recommended the treatment of revaccination, which I did,” Putin said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

Sputnik V and Sputnik Light are the most popular vaccines among Russians, with Sputnik V and Sputnik Light dominating the market. EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, two additional vaccines, have effectiveness data. This is a condensed version of the information.