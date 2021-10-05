Putin claims that Russia would not make the same mistakes as others in its transition to green technologies.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin guaranteed the country that it would not be a part of the “hysteria and mess in the markets” of green technology, ensuring a seamless transition unlike Europe’s, according to the Associated Press.

“Look at what’s going on in Europe—chaos there’s and frenzy in the markets. Why? “No one takes it seriously,” he explained. “Some speculate on climate change difficulties, others undervalue some factors, and still others begin to reduce mining industry investments.”

Putin argued that the current situation in Europe with skyrocketing natural gas prices was partly due to a lack of investment, a blunder he promised not to repeat.

He stated, “There must be a smooth transition.” “We can see the consequences of certain imbalanced actions, uneven development, and sudden twists. Today, we can see it in the European energy markets.”

Putin stated that while Russia’s efforts to reduce emissions will not be tough given its reliance on fossil fuel exports, the government will honor its commitments under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement to manage climate change intelligently.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Reducing negative climate impacts should not become a hefty burden for business and our citizens,” Putin stated on Tuesday. “On the other hand, the decisions we make must contribute to the Russian economy’s growth and technical development.”

Putin claimed that Russia had a competitive advantage in hydroelectric and nuclear power generation, and that these should be developed, but he also stressed the importance of ensuring the “long-term development of the oil and gas complex.”

Because the waste from burning fossil fuels heats the earth, some in the West believe Russia’s climate change targets are not aggressive enough.

At the United Nations-sponsored climate negotiations, which begin on October 31 in Glasgow, Moscow has been pressured to sign up for a future “net zero” emissions target. The Kremlin has yet to state its position on the matter.