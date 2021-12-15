Putin and Xi agree that NATO should not expand east, and they intend to meet during the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

President Xi Jinping of China has indicated support for Russia’s plan to counter NATO’s potential eastward expansion.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed these actions and agreed to meet in person via video conference at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. The two presidents also discussed “growing dangers to Russia’s national interests from the United States and the NATO alliance, which continually increase their military facilities close to the Russian borders,” according to Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov. This meeting takes place as the two countries continue to band together in the face of perceived Western dominance, particularly from the United States. Both countries are currently subject to sanctions sponsored by the United States over political issues such as China’s alleged treatment of Uyghur Muslims and Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Putin emphasized the importance of the US and NATO talking to him about legally binding security arrangements.

Both Xi and Putin confirmed these steps in statements made after the conference call. Putin stated that the two countries share ideals such as “not interfering in each other’s domestic affairs,” “respect for each other’s interests,” and “desire to convert the shared border into a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness.” In his statement, Xi was more forthright. According to China Central Television, he added, “At the moment, certain international forces are unilaterally interfering in the domestic affairs of China and Russia under the pretext of democracy and human rights, and ruthlessly trampling on international law and the principles of international relations” (CCTV).

Putin and Xi met as tensions between Russia and the West over a Russian force deployment near Ukraine’s border have risen. Western countries have been engaged in diplomatic efforts in recent weeks to prevent a military invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied that it is planning an invasion of its neighbor.

Trade, technology, and China’s military intimidation of Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory, are also points of contention between Beijing and Washington.

After annexed Crimea and backed a separatist insurrection in Ukraine’s east, Russia’s relations with the US fell to post–Cold War lows. Tensions have risen again in recent weeks, following Moscow’s massing of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s border, which Ukraine and the West interpreted as a sign of plans for a war. This is a condensed version of the information.