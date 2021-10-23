Put your Merseyrail station knowledge to the test.

Merseyrail has been serving the region for 50 years this month.

The iconic yellow livery initially appeared on Mersey trains in October 1971, and has since been synonymous with the City Region.

The name ‘Merseyrail’ was then given to trains on the Wirral route, with the new branding being implemented on the Northern line the following year.

Not only did the trains’ appearance change, but station entry signage, timetables, posters, and other materials were also updated to include the Merseyrail name.

More than 100,000 people utilize the network on a typical daily, but how well do they know the stations they pass through?

Take this fun quiz to test your knowledge – good luck!