Pure employees are being offered new jobs at a Baltic Quarter digital startup.

A software company in Liverpool has given positions to some employees who were laid off after a claims company went bankrupt.

Pure Business Group Limited, which employed 265 people, went out of business earlier this month, resulting in the loss of 203 jobs.

Administrators Kroll were hired to wind down the organization and provide support to any personnel who were no longer needed.

The Pure Group specialized in civil claims and was based on Princes Parade on the city’s waterfront.

Some of the impacted workers have already been given new jobs by Zeus Tech Solutions, a company situated in the Baltic Triangle.

Within hours of Pure’s demise earlier this month, the Jordan Street software business began reaching out to employees.

According to a spokeswoman for Zeus, several Pure employees only found out they had been fired after they were unable to get into their business accounts.

Zeus has hired a number of Pure Group employees and plans to add more in the near future.

“Being laid off when you have expenses and a mortgage to pay may be heartbreaking at the best of times, but it must be especially hard on people when it comes entirely out of the blue,” Stephen Lucas, managing director of Zeus Tech Solutions, told The Washington Newsday. One of the people I spoke with on the day he found out his job had been eliminated was heartbroken, believing that his family’s Christmas had been wrecked.

“It felt amazing to have a silver lining – not only to be able to relieve that financial stress, but also to have him start with us the next day, as had been the case with others.”

“We wanted to make sure we weren’t short-changing individuals or taking advantage of their misfortune, so we hired everyone on more money and on the same conditions as our existing workforce.”

“It may have occurred quickly, but we’ve acquired the services of some very good professionals who will benefit both our company and our clients.”

“As a corporation, we are growing at a rate we have never seen before.”

