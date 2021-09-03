Puppy with two shattered legs was discovered buried alive inside a black bag.

Spencer, a Pomeranian, was discovered by a couple out walking their own dog, who sniffed out where he had been abandoned.

They returned him to their home and contacted the RSPCA, who transported Spencer to the Greater Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford for treatment.

He was discovered wrapped in a ripped bin liner with terrible injuries, including two fractured legs and nerve damage from two separate occurrences, according to vets.

Despite their best efforts, it was decided that he needed to be put to sleep in order to stop his suffering.

Following a trial last month, his owner, Inga Ozola of Seven Stars Road, Leyland, Preston, was barred from owning animals and given a suspended prison sentence.

Preston Magistrates’ Court sentenced the 45-year-old on September 2.

Spencer had damaged his leg when playing with the other dogs after Ozola had mated a litter of Pomeranians.

The seven-week-old puppy was rushed to Vets4Pets, where an x-ray revealed a right tibia fracture.

Spencer was given pain medication and confined to a cage to allow his leg to rest and recuperate.

Spencer went for a follow-up checkup later that month, and an additional x-ray revealed that the fracture had been displaced.

The owner was given the choice of a £2,000 surgical repair, amputation of the limb, or putting Spencer to sleep.

Ozola returned home with the dog to explore her alternatives because she was not qualified for any financial assistance to cover the cost of the treatment.

Following Spencer’s discovery, RSPCA Inspector Alison Fletcher went to the Vets4Pets surgery in Leyland, where she was advised that the images of the dog featured in the news appeal looked suspiciously like one they had just treated.

They also claimed that the owner had informed them that the dog had been rehomed.

Inspector Fletcher was able to track down Spencer’s owner thanks to X-rays given by the vet with the RSPCA, which indicated a striking likeness between those treated by Vets4Pets and those treated by Spencer.

“The puppy was on the ground,” Inspector Fletcher stated.

